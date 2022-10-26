Gattuso, flag and former Rossoneri coach spoke to the microphones of Le Iene with a statement that surprised the Milan fans

Gennaro Gattuso represents one of the most loved Rossoneri flags of all time. “Growl “ with Milan he won everything. He climbed to the top of the world together with other myths of the Rossoneri history. He then returned as a coach, doing well after all. A well-deserved fifth place and qualification for Champions League touched. Then the resignation of someone who has the AC Milan cause at heart.

Still, the recent statement of Gennaro Gattuso it caused a lot of discussion, and in part it made several devils fans turn up their noses. We know very well that the former footballer, today coach of the Valenciahe also coached the Naples two seasons ago. And apparently he has remained very attached to the Neapolitan colors.

Stopped by a reporter from de Hyenas , Gattuso was called upon to answer a particular question. Who do you hope will win the Scudetto this season? Ringhio did not hesitate and immediately expressed his preference for Napoli. See also Inter, Inzaghi at risk of exemption: Thiago Motta towards the Nerazzurri bench

“I hope Spalleti’s team wins. I think that after many years, even for how he’s playing, he deserves it right now ” declared theex Milan.

