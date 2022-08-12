Poor but happy. And full of desire, of enthusiasm, with the fire of passion rekindled. This is the Valencian Rino Gattuso who will debut in Liga on Sunday, in Mestalla against Girona. “Arthur? Of course I like it, but we can’t afford it, and then it’s useless to go around it or make promises that can’t be kept. We have to work, then work and then continue to work to find our identity.”