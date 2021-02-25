There is a huge unknown, in Naples, on what will happen after the final whistle of the game tonight. There are several hypotheses, and some foresee the dismissal of Gennaro Gattuso (with Sarri, Spalletti Y Benitez in the bedroom). If he Naples returns to give the sad image of a week ago, Ringhio could be sentenced. An elimination with a victory and a dignified performance, on the other hand, will save him, as obviously he would come back and seal the pass.

The coach will play his future without half the team and a bench full of kids from the team Spring. It is impossible to judge his crisis of results without considering the cataract of injuries that made his job impossible. Football, however, is that cruel and the coach acknowledged that “he deserves to be massacred.” Without tips, you bet on the quality of your spinal cord (with Fabian Y Zielinski), and Captain Insigne, changing the drawing again and using a rear of three. For him grenade It will be a night of dreams and illusion, while the Neapolitans approached the appointment almost resigned. After the disappointments of recent weeks, very few believe in the feat. It will be up to Gattuso and to show his boys that most were wrong. And that this team is still alive.