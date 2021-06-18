Even if there is little money, the transfer market really started with a bang! The double twist he saw was truly sensational Gennaro Gattuso marry to Fiorentina, only to leave slamming the door after just 22 days, and find themselves one step away from Tottenham.

The English company, recently led by the Italian Fabio Paratici, in turn returning from the divorce with Juventus, was about to sign the Portuguese Paulo Fonseca, now ex Rome. And it would have been a curious indirect exchange, because, as is well known, he will be on the Giallorossi bench next season Josè Mourinho, formerly Tottenham!

But this will not be the case, because the negotiation between the “Spurs” and Fonseca was blown at the last moment, apparently due to tax problems. And so was Paratici, who had already seen the hypothesis vanish Antonio Conte, he focused on Gattuso, who, according to some, would have left Fiorentina precisely because he was seduced by the English sirens.

Rai Tgr Toscana however he tells a different version of the facts, with the Calabrian technician who would have broken relations with the gigliati for disagreements about the players to buy and above all on the fact that Gattuso would have wanted these players to be managed by a single agent: his, Jorge Mendes. The spike in costs has therefore angered Commisso and Barone, whose dialogue with Gattuso and Mendes would have ended with little diplomatic words.

But will Gattuso really marry at Tottenham? Many fans do not want it and in fact the hashtag stands out on social networks #NoToGattuso. What is the cause of this ostracism? Some remember the head to head that Gattuso, as a Milan player, did with ten years ago Joe Jordan: the Scotsman, as well as being a former Rossoneri center forward, was at the time second coach from Tottenham.

Others, however, do not like “Ringhio” for a series of old tweets on the role of women in football, same-sex marriage and racism, all shared on social media in the last few hours by the “Spurs” fans who contest the announced choice. Are you preparing a new chapter of the soap opera?