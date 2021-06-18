Gennaro Gattuso has lasted a few hours as a potential Tottenham coach, since, according to The Athletic, has been dropped from the list. The former midfielder left Fiorentina after 23 days in office, due to differences with the club’s transfer policy, and emerged as a future prospect on the bench. spur, since the Fonseca option did not crystallize, who will be replaced by Mourinho in Roma and that was already taken for granted.

However, when fans of the London outfit knew this might be the case, they turned the hashtag into a Trending Topic #NoToGattuso, for your comments in the past on the role of women in soccer, gay marriage and racism, as could be extracted from the messages that appeared on Twitter in a short time.

Some referred to his aggressive football, but most focused their anger in another direction. Some of the statements that fans echoed were the following: “Marriage in the church should be between a man and a woman, even if it is 2008 and each one can do what they prefer. I believe in the institution of the family since I am a child and for someone who believes in their religion, this (same-sex marriage) is very strange “o “I don’t finish seeing women in football, I don’t like to say it, but that’s the way it is”. These types of phrases from the past are those that placed Gattuso in the spotlight of fans who, according to information from The Athletic, they would have gotten away with it.

In this way, Fabio Paratici, new sports director of the entity, and Daniel Levy, owner of Tottenham, must continue combing the market to find José Mourinho’s replacement. It has been two months since Ryan Mason took over the team on an interim basis after the Portuguese’s dismissal and the owner of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium bench remains unknown. Nagelsmann, Ten Hag, Fonseca, Roberto Martínez, Rafa Benítez and now Gatusso They have been part of the rumor mill, but none has ended up crystallizing, for the moment, for one reason or another.