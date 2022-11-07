In 2011 Ringhio got into a fight with Joe Jordan, while Inter remembered the Brazilian’s hat-trick with a smile. Naples, with the Eintracht a long fast began

After all, the beauty of the Champions League round of 16 is their relationship with memories. They can create new ones, to be framed forever in the fan’s personal album. Or they can conjure up memorable nights: wins and losses, scores to settle, and glittering masterpieces under the crossroads. After all, Milan-Tottenham, Inter-Porto and Napoli-Eintracht generate bittersweet memories. Nights worth recalling. Evenings to redeem or to resurrect with a smile, like a good vintage bottle when it’s dark and raining hard outside.

RINGHIO AND JOE – Milan and Tottenham, we know, is the challenge between Pioli and Conte: the Rossoneri have the chance to redeem the negative precedents against the Salento coach who two seasons ago mocked them on several occasions by bringing the championship to the other side of the Naviglio. But if we browse the famous album of memories, the Rossoneri and the Spurs boast a saloon match dated 2011: Champions League round of 16, the Londoners conquer San Siro in the first leg with a goal from tall Crouch. AC Milan protests Ibrahimovic over a goal canceled in recovery, a worthy controversy for a game that is anything but light: Abbiati on one side and Corluka on the other come out on a stretcher due to two traumas. Gattuso, warned, remedies a crime and in the end unleashes an unromantic encounter with Shark Joe Jordan (at Milan from 1981 to 1983), member of the guest staff. The two provoke each other from a distance, then, to use Ringhio's words, they "you and me" under the San Siro flood. It seems a Homeric settling of scores after the tense stories during the 90 minutes, but it does not end well for Gattuso: five days of disqualification. And on their return to London, Milan fails to overturn the verdict: dull 0-0, opportunities wasted by Robinho who gets excited in front of the goal. Previously, few smiles for Milan: it was a double challenge with Tottenham also in the semifinal of the first historic Uefa Cup. It was 1971-72, Nereo Rocco's team lost in London and did not go beyond par in Milan. Tottenham went through and raised the trophy in front of Wolverhampton compatriots in the final.

WHEN THERE WAS ADRI – Interport, in addition to a physical place used for collecting goods for subsequent transport, can also become a metaphorical center for sorting Champions League nights. After all, two capital letters are enough instead of one: Inter-Porto, very sweet memories. Capital was the performance of the Nerazzurri in the 2004-05 second round: the first leg ended 1-1, with Martins taken up by Ricardo Costa. But on the way back, the Port meets the best version of Hadrian: the Emperor changes color for one night like Pokemon and becomes frightening green like Hulk. Adri's best night with the Inter shirt: 3-1, hat-trick. He opens the dance with a burglary on the trocar closed by a left that rears up and ends up inside; he makes it 2-0 with the left-handed winger on an assist from Cruz. Then he makes the Portuguese goal useless by opening the compass to hit the far post: left at the corner, 3-1 for Inter. Night of dreams, of Cups and champions. That evening at San Siro Adri became the closest thing to God seen in recent years. Then he returned to being dramatically human. Inter-Porto was also a clash in the next version, this time in the group; 2-0 Lusitanian in Oporto, 2-1 Nerazzurri in Milan with double Cruz.

FRIENDLY FIRE – The bottle to bring out to remember Napoli-Eintracht does not belong to a great vintage. It was no longer the blue team like the sky of Diego's times, the Neapolitan one. And there was no longer even Marcello Lippi, who moved to Juve. On the bench, during that double match of the 1994-95 Uefa Cup (they were the round of 16) sat Vujadin Boskov. In the first leg in Germany, Napoli tries to raise the barricade to at least snatch a good draw, but collapses under the blows of friendly fire: Buso's own goal, 1-0 Eintracht. Nothing to do even on the return: Tagliatela is mocked by Falkenmayer, the Germans enter the quarter-finals. However, they will not go far: they are mocked by Juve in the double challenge. Napoli, on the other hand, will have to keep that melancholy night with the Germans for a long time in the album in the memories. For what reason? Because it will be the last European match played by the Azzurri until 2008-09. A very long fast that lasted 15 years. Now, however, it is a different story: those of February and March can become great Naples nights. Those that are gladly exhumed together with a good bottle even on days that are a bit like this, when it is dark outside and it rains heavily.

