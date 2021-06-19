How can you remain indifferent to all this?

This adorable kitten smiles at whoever enters the shelter in the hope that someone notices it and decides to take it home with them. In his short life he suffered a lot from really cruel people. And now she is looking for her redemption, for a second chance at life: who can help her find the strength to believe in a better life?

Nala is the name of this cat that lives in the Netherlands. She spends her days smiling at everyone, even though her past is downright devastating. A person found her pregnant on the street and took her to a veterinary clinic where she underwent an emergency cesarean: unfortunately only one puppy survived.

THE Dierenbescherming volunteers, a group for the protection of animals, have decided to welcome mom and puppy in their shelter. Thankfully the kitten grew strong and healthy and found his forever home quickly. While for the mother it was necessary to wait for her to recover.

Nala was no ordinary kitten and the smile she always had on her face was also caused by a skin disease and a cleft lip.

We give him hypoallergenic food and he is much better off.

These are the words of Ineke Kamps, a volunteer from the shelter. Despite her condition, Nala gets excited every time someone walks in, to get noticed and find a family forever.

When visitors enter, he shakes, meows, stands on his two hind legs staring at whoever arrives and keeping that eternal smile that he cannot conquer. And if someone caresses her she starts a big purr of thanks.

The perfect home for her would be a house with a (fenced) garden, with humans who are very comfortable and who have no problems with their special diet. It’s okay to be put with other cats, but it will need individual feeding.

And luckily this loving home has finally been found!