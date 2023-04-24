The referee Fabbri and the Var Aureliano caused discussion. Here are the most discussed moments of Juve-Napoli

There are several episodes that deserve to be seen to evaluate referee Fabbri’s performance in Juventus-Naples. In particular the contact between Gatti and Kvaratskhelia which was worth a red.

No Var for Gatti — The “raptus”, highlighted by the facial expression and for which he will apologize: but Gatti’s energetic slap on the side of Kvara’s face deserved the sanction. Minute 30 pts, tackle outside the area, ball already far away and the black and white throws a “manatona” (not punch) at Kvara: it is still violent conduct, and if Fabbri does not notice anything, the Var should have remedied by calling the referee to the “OFR”. Violent conduct – hitting or attempting to hit – calls for expulsion.

Goals disallowed — Di Maria’s advantage in the 37th minute: everything was spoiled by a foul by Milik on Lobotka at the start of the action. And here the Var (Aureliano) intervenes and heals: goal rightly taken away. Another goal disallowed for Juve in the 90th minute: the ball crossed by Chiesa is over the goal line See also Piqué: the millionaire condition for Shakira to keep the children

The Fall of Quadrado — Before the 0-1, in the 93rd minute, Cuadrado goes down into the box after a swerve. It is the black and white that strikes Juan Jesus.

One yellow more, one less — Excessive yellow in Locatelli (23′ pt). Missing the one for Juan Jesus on Milik (41′ pt)

April 23, 2023 (change April 24, 2023 | 00:14)

