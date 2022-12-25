Frederick Cats yesterday he took the field again in the test against Rijekawhere once again the Juventusdid not concede a goal winning 1-0 with goals from Kean. The defender, interviewed by Daznspoke about how his life has changed in a short time: “Of course, it has changed a lot, also because here you have to take care of every single detail, both on the pitch and above all off it, take care of every single moment of your day. It is clear that at the beginning it takes some time, but with the confidence that the coach, the club and my team-mates are giving me, here we can only grow“.