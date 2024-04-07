Gatti goals: Juventus launches, Fiorentina ko and Champions League closer. “In these 2 months we are risking our lives”

Federico Gatti was interviewed by Dazn after the victory over Fiorentina thanks to his goal in the first half. Do you only score three-pointers? “Yes, it's a very important victory, we've come from two very difficult months, this victory and Tuesday's give us a lot of morale, there's a month and a half or two, where we're really playing a lot, we're risking our lives, and we have to be found ready. We think game by game.”

The impression is this, that today Juventus took to the field from the first minute with a competitive malice and anger different from the last matches. “Yes, but it's the same spirit as Tuesday, when there is this spirit where we fight for our teammate, we do an extra centimeter, starting with the attackers, Dusan and Federico, who have done an impressive job, they give us a great hand , we fight for every ball, we are a very tough team to face.”

How did Vlahovic take the disallowed goals? “He's a striker, as he should be, he wants to score goals every game and that's his strength, his mentality, let's hope he keeps them for the even more important matches.” You spoke to Bremer before the corner that led to the goal. Then he took the post and you scored. Don't tell us it was fencing because we don't believe it….“Yes, we tried it this morning (laughs, ed.). Jokes aside, you need a bit of luck every now and then, I'm sorry for him who took the post, but I was ready, I made a mistake first quite a big opportunity and fortunately, a truly important victory.”

Juventus, Gatti goals and the Champions League is closer. Allegri: We're having a good championship, 3 important points”

“We work every day to improve, then there are moments. It went well in the second half in some situations, in the first it went badly in others – explained Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri to Dazn microphones –. In the end we risked drawing, we made some mistakes on the restarts but I can't blame the boys for anything. We are having a good championship, we are doing everything we can to try to improve. These three points are important.”

The Juventus coach analyzes the decline in the second half. “Because in football two teams take the field, with two different shirts, us with black and white and Fiorentina with purple. I think it's a simple game. We too would like to keep the ball for 90 minutes and shoot 30 times on goal, not suffer a shot on goal, this would be very nice, but I think it's very imaginative. Not even dreams can come true. We have great respect for the opponent, we know what our limits are and we work on those. At this moment of the season I believe that the the main objective is the result. A good first half was played. Then lasting 90 minutes without Fiorentina ever having a shot on target is tough, but I believe that these things happen in matches too. We work to improve, to try to give a good game better, to try not to let the opponents shoot on goal, but sometimes we succeed and sometimes we don't. I repeat, I have nothing to reproach the boys for.”

On how many points the coach is worth in a team Max Allegri answers: “I don't know, we scored 62 points and they are the ones we deserve. Juventus is following a path where there are many young guys who are playing, we could have managed the ball better in the final but one thing is that a 30 year old manages it than one of 18. I coach these extraordinary boys to reach the Champions League goal, we need to remain calm after a bad period suffering a setback when we distanced ourselves from Inter. Maybe we scored too many points before and too few after, we need to work and the boys in the last few games they had two good victories.” On Chiesa's performance: “He made himself available this evening, he wasn't feeling well, he had a bruise on his thigh, he was on the pitch for 60 minutes. In the first half the two strikers did very well and I'm very happy with Chiesa.”

Juventus, Gatti goals: Fiorentina ko. Juventus's lead in the Champions League sprint over Bologna (and Atalanta)

Juventus wins 1-0 against Fiorentina: the match of the 31st matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A ends 1-0, with the Juventus team seeming to have emerged from the crisis (also remembering the 2-0 against Lazio in the first leg semi-final of the Italian Cup) and resumes the journey towards the Champions League. The team coached by Allegri, with their second victory in the last 10 days, prevailed with Gatti's goal and returned to the success that had been missing since March 25th. The 1-0 win against the Viola allows the Bianconeri to rise to 62 points and extend their lead over Bologna to 4 pointsfourth at 58, but above all to maintain a seven-point lead over fifth-placed Roma and extend their lead over Atalanta defeated in Cagliari: Dea -12 behind the Bianconeri (even if Gasperini's team has to recover from the match in Bergamo against Fiorentina).

Juventus-Fiorentina 1-0, Gatti scores a Champions League goal. Var cancels 3 goals (two from Vlahovic). The news

Juventus starts with their foot on the accelerator and breaks through immediately: Gatti's goal and McKennie's goal, but the goal is canceled due to the irregular position of the American midfielder. The hosts persisted and scored in the 12th minute. Gatti hits the crossbar, Vlahovic pounces on the ball and deflects it into the netbut there is Bremer who actively participates in the action and is signaled offside: no goal, VAR keeps the 0-0.

In the 21st minute Juve's goal arrives and this time it counts. Bremer, from a corner, finds time for the header and hits the post. Gatti, who played as a striker in the first half, was the first to swoop on the ball for the tap-in: 1-0, with the approval of the VAR. Fiorentina failed to react and took another risk in the 32nd minute. McKennie, again, takes on the role of prompter and offers Vlahovic the ball to put into the net. For the third time the red light of the VAR arrives: McKennie is still beyond the line of Viola defenders, another goal disallowed.

Fiorentina, almost a sparring partner in the first half, tried to get into the game in the second half. The Viola manage possession of the ball but struggle to find openings. In the 55th minute Szczesny had to make his first save of the evening, but Barak's conclusion was a call. On the other hand, Terracciano's goal was in great danger in the 56th minute: Kostic's left-footed shot, Milenkovic deflected and came close to scoring an own goal. Compared to the first half, Juve are more cautious. The Bianconeri try to take advantage of Fiorentina's amnesia, who in the 65th minute get themselves into trouble due to an error by Kayode: Vlahovic loses time to hit the net and the opportunity fades. The Viola pressed and in the 74th minute they came very close to equalising. Gonzalez shoots, Szczesny gets his hand in and the ball ends up on the crossbar. The teams stretch at the end of the match. Fiorentina attempts the final assault and collects a series of corner kicks. Juve trembles, defends itself and resists until the final whistle: Max Allegri's Juve wins again.