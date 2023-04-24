Furious fans after the Juve defender punched the Napoli forward: “They introduced a concept of ‘unintentional slap’: these things happen with the Bianconeri”
The social protest of the Napoli fans – and not only – increases for the Gatti-Kvaratskhelia contact in the 31st minute of the first half of the match in Turin between the Azzurri and Juve.
The grin
—
In particular, we focus on the expression on the face of the Juventus defender as he slaps the Georgian on the head from behind. It reads: “#Gatti’s face as he punches #Kvaratskhelia in the face from behind like the worst of the infamous proves that he is voluntary. But the referees and the var said everything was normal”; “#Gatti’s grin betrays a very aggressive attitude in ‘involuntarily’ hitting #Kvaratskhelia on the head with a fist. Referee and #Var let him through”; “#Gatti’s punch on #Kvaratskhelia (the Juventus player’s facial expression says it all): typical violent raptus. Fabbri doesn’t see on the pitch, Aureliano and Pezzuto are silent at the VAR. Clear red, not even doing it”; “Extraordinary how #Gatti gets ‘ugly’ while he strikes a right at #Kvara”.
Red card
—
Obviously at the center of the protests is the lack of expulsion: “Anyway #Cats to be expelled, but they have introduced a concept of ‘unintentional slap’: only with #Juventus do these things happen”; “Gatti slaps Kvara. In any championship he would be expelled. In any championship, except the Italian one”.
