The social protest of the Napoli fans – and not only – increases for the Gatti-Kvaratskhelia contact in the 31st minute of the first half of the match in Turin between the Azzurri and Juve.

The grin

In particular, we focus on the expression on the face of the Juventus defender as he slaps the Georgian on the head from behind. It reads: “#Gatti’s face as he punches #Kvaratskhelia in the face from behind like the worst of the infamous proves that he is voluntary. But the referees and the var said everything was normal”; “#Gatti’s grin betrays a very aggressive attitude in ‘involuntarily’ hitting #Kvaratskhelia on the head with a fist. Referee and #Var let him through”; “#Gatti’s punch on #Kvaratskhelia (the Juventus player’s facial expression says it all): typical violent raptus. Fabbri doesn’t see on the pitch, Aureliano and Pezzuto are silent at the VAR. Clear red, not even doing it”; “Extraordinary how #Gatti gets ‘ugly’ while he strikes a right at #Kvara”.