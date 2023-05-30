Rodrigo Cuba He would be going through a bad time in his relationship with Ale Venturo, because this Monday, May 29, it was learned that the businesswoman deleted all her photos with the footballer from her Instagram account. For his part, the Sport Boys player edited his recent message for Mother’s Day, in which he had dedicated some words to the mother of his second daughter. In addition, the “Cat” did not respond to the question of a separation.

What did Rodrigo Cuba say about the alleged separation from Ale Venturo?

Magaly Medina He commented on Ale Venturo’s recent measures on his social networks, since he eliminated all traces of Rodrigo Cuba, with whom it was known that they still had a relationship. Also, a reporter from his program went to look for the footballer to obtain some statements about it.

The ‘Cat’ preferred to remain silent and get into his car. This gesture aroused suspicion in the ATV presenter, who said that, far from dispelling doubts, she would be confirming the rumors of a separation.

What did Magaly say about the ‘Cat’ Cuba?

On the other hand, the ‘Magpie’ He assured that some of his sources informed him that Rodrigo Cuba would have left the address where he was living with Ale Venturo and would be staying with his mother. Along the same lines, the show host slipped the possibility that the soccer player did something that led to the alleged breakup of him.

