Rodrigo Cuba lived a very complicated year in terms of his personal and professional life. The first of them by the separation of him from Melissa Paredes after she was supported by Anthony Aranda and the end of their marriage is given, the result of which they have a daughter.

The Sport Boys defender participated in an interview with Giancarlo Aranda on his YouTube channel “Time-out” in which he spoke about his present with the model and his current moment in the pink club, in which he was able to save the category after the administrative problems of the current season.

Why did the ‘Gato’ Cuba break down in the middle of the interview?

Rodrigo the ‘Cat’ Cuba He recalled during the talk he had with the narrator of League 1, the stage he lived after the disassociation with Melissa Paredes. He remembered how his partner Alexis Blanco asked him how he managed to deal with the complicated situation.

“I am clear about Alexis Blanco’s question that he asked me once in the dressing room: “How do you play with so much trouble?” And I told him: “I don’t know, I take refuge in football,” he said while he shed some tears, since for a while he couldn’t visit his daughter.

In this context, he took advantage of the moment to remember that football was not going through a hopeful moment either.

“Since the end of June, I was devastated and coincidentally got injured. I had to recover and face all that from the Clausura. All I wanted is to play. When Juan Alayo (former Boys coach) tells me if he was there to play physically and mentally. I told him: ‘Physically, I’m going to leave everything behind, even if I have to re-injure myself and mentally I need to play,’ he said.

What did Rodrigo Cuba say about the relationship with Melissa Paredes after what happened?

After the scandal that was generated as a result of the separation of both, Rodrigo Cuba spoke about the conversation he had with Melissa Paredes for the well-being of his daughter.

“In the beginning you are in shock and, maybe when you make decisions in that kind of state, you are not aware of what you are doing. Now calmer and having overcome all that, I made a mea culpa before her. Yes, I was wrong to make certain hasty decisions, but I did not know that all this was going to happen, “she mentioned because of the media exposure they had before the media.