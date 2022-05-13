Winds of peace! Rodrigo Cuba surprised the fans of “Love and fire” by starring in an exclusive interview for the TV show Rodrigo Gonzalez Y Gigi Miter. In addition to talking about his current relationship with Ale Venturo, the soccer player shared the details of his current relationship with Melissa Paredes and what they plan to do for their youngest daughter’s birthday.

Rodrigo does not know if Melissa will take the ‘Activator’ to her daughter’s party

In the conversation he had with “Amor y fuego”, Rodrigo Cuba revealed that his relationship with the youngest daughter he shares with Melissa Paredes is your priority and that he is prepared to organize a special celebration for you.

She also stated that she wants to see her little girl’s mother at this event: “This year I had to organize it (birthday). His mom has to be present and that’s how it will be because, in the end, we are the parents and that day is hers, not her mother’s or mine, it is our daughter’s day.”

Regarding Anthony Aranda joining Melissa for the girl’s party, the soccer player pointed out that he had not considered it until now and that he will talk about it with his ex-wife: “We have not touched on the subject yet. Still a long way. We will have to discuss it at the time.”

Rodrigo Cuba wants Melissa Paredes to be successful

This was the first time since the divorce that Rodrigo Cuba he expanded when speaking of Melissa Paredes. For the footballer, it is something positive that the model continues to promote his professional career: “I am not very aware of whether he is well or not financially, I gave him, I think it is public knowledge, a significant sum of money on the subject of divorce . I am the most interested in her being able to get a job, the truth is, because if she is fine, my daughter will be fine.”

Rodrigo Cuba is comfortable with the closeness between the ‘Activator’ and his daughter

For Rodrigo Cuba There is no problem with Anthony Aranda spending time with his daughter when Melissa Paredes receives her at home, as long as this does not harm the minor in any way.