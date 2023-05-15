Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba once again confirmed that the media confrontation they had held since the end of 2021 is a thing of the past. This was demonstrated with the recent publication of the national soccer player to greet the mother of her beloved Mia on Mother’s Day and also to congratulate her on her maternal work.

The Sport Boys player uploaded a short video to his account TikTok with various photos of Melissa and her daughter. The clip was accompanied with a description that demonstrates their good relationship as parents. “Thank you, Melissa, for being a good mother. We’re doing well, we’ll be a great team,” she said.

#Gato #Cuba #congratulates #Melissa #Paredes #Mothers #Day #great #team