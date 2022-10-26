They put their differences behind them. Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba and Melissa Paredes forgot about their constant fights, which were the center of attention of all the media, and they met again at their daughter Mia’s party. Both spent a tender moment with the minor and did not hesitate to pose to be photographed by the guests. The family images were commented on by the model’s current partner, Anthony Aranda.

This was the meeting of ‘Gato’ Cuba and Melissa Paredes on their daughter’s birthday

Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba and Melissa Paredes celebrated their heiress’s birthday together with a great children’s party. The meeting was broadcast on the social networks of both public figures, who did not hesitate to write tender messages for Mía.

“You were looking forward to your birthday so much, my love, that your dream day finally arrived. I love seeing you so happy little princess of my life! Daddy and mommy have a mission and that is to make you and see you always happy. Happy 5th birthday baby from mom I love you forever! ”, wrote the Peruvian model.

“ The long-awaited day has come, another year of life, my beautiful princess. Your happiness is mine. Together with your mom, we will always watch over your well-being. Our mission in life is to raise you healthy and happy. So we will join forces in this mission for you. Happy five years my love! Thank you for making my life more beautiful! ”, wrote the footballer.

Anthony Aranda reacted to the meeting between ‘Gato’ Cuba and Melissa Paredes

Anthony Arandaa dancer who is a partner of Melissa Paredes, reacted to the photo published by his girlfriend with Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba. “I love to see her happy” wrote the ‘Activator’ on Instagram.