Luis Enrique Bazan Ginocchio, better known as ‘Gato’ Bazán, was saddened by the death of Walther Lozada, who was his boss in Armonía 10 and with whom he shared unforgettable moments for almost three decades. The famous animator assures that the only thing that matters are the pleasant memories that he keeps. In this sense, he leaves behind the uncomfortable moment he experienced when he was not personally informed that he was not going to be taken into account for the reactivation of the group, after a year of confinement, as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.

“I received the news with great sadness. It was almost a lifetime that we shared with Walther, not only for work, but also for friendship. My condolences in the first instance to his wife, who has been his life partner. To his children, those who suffer the most. To the fans of harmony 10 who have been pending all these days in the prayer chains, praying for his health to be restored, ”said the animator for La República.

Bazán, who now has his own orchestra called Don cat and his gang, believes that the legacy of the businessman from Piura will continue. “I think that the name of Walther Lozada does not end there. He emancipates himself, is prolonged by the songs he has left, through his orchestra Armonía 10 de Piura. If he had not been the director of that family business, he would not have reached the level that he has today ”, he assures.

Through his social networks, Luis Enrique shared a statement and assured that “he feels sad.” “The Bazán Ladines family express our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Lozada Silupú family, his wife, children and brothers for the sensitive death of Walther Arturo Lozada Floriano in life. May God have him in his glory. Amen”, reads the announcement.

“The Bazán Ladines family express our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Lozada Silupú family,” reads the statement. Photo: Facebook ‘Gato’ Bazán

The best moments

‘Gato’ Bazán, who said months ago that Armonía 10 is currently not at the level of Grupo 5 or Agua Marina, remembers that one of the most emotional moments they experienced together was when they began to play loudly in Lima. Along these lines, he recalled another experience from 2000 when they found out that they had obtained a platinum record thanks to the song “Always lose love”, which was recorded in 1999 with the voice of Carlos Soraluz.

Walther Lozada was so happy that he told ‘Gato’ Bazán that he was going to place him in category 1 of the group, a place where only old musicians or referential singers like Makuko were. The animator remembers that he took advantage of the situation and even asked for a hotel for himself.

Having been on the poster of one of the editions of “Vivo x el rock” was a great achievement for Armonía 10 and for Walther Lozada, recalls Bazán.

According to ‘Gato’, the manager of Armonía 10 was happy because they successfully closed the festival. “Walther and all of us felt very happy, very satisfied because that youth was familiar with the songs of Armonía 10. There was even a survey to find out if people wanted to have Armonía 10 in these types of festivals. And almost 80% voted in favor”, recalls the cumbiambero.

Another of the key moments for the group was when Christian Cueva brought a song that Makuko sang back into fashion. “What satisfaction that in recent months the song ‘El cervecero’ is practically an anthem for all of us who are fans of the Peruvian team,” he said.

The last time

Bazán says that the last time he saw Walther Lozada was about a month and a half ago. , in a famous restaurant in Piura, when he had already undergone surgery. The manager of Armonía 10 had gone to the premises to indulge himself. After a short conversation, they went together to one of the businessman’s houses and said goodbye in the most friendly way.

The former member of Armonía 10 clarifies that he did not need to make that meeting known because “what was between Walther and me for many years is ours, I do not have to make it public.”

In addition, he stressed that their differences were always of a contractual nature. “I did see it, many people will think not. My closest circle did know. Labor is one thing, there were things that did not seem to me. Work is one thing, friendship is another,” she added.

Walther Lozada, leader of Armonía 10, will be veiled in Piura, his homeland. Photo: composition LR/ Facebook

Tribute to Walther Lozada

Walther Lozada died at the age of 61 last Monday, July 25, in the Intensive Care Unit of the Guillermo Almenara hospital due to cirrhosis that he had suffered for several years. His remains were transferred to his native Piura, as he himself had requested. Probably there they will perform a concert in his homage and ‘Gato’ Bazán would like to be part of it in case they take it into account.

“Definitely yes, as long as the family allows it. I have no problem. I would gladly do it. We have worked together for many years, we enjoy the achievements of Armonía 10 together. You don’t know how much we enjoyed it”, recalled the also businessman.