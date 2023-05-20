He ‘Gato’ Bazan he is surprised by the musical turn that took place in his home. Despite the fact that he was opposed to his four children dedicating themselves to music because of the sacrifices that one has to make in the career, the ex-animator of Armonía 10 ended up accepting that his conceited inherited his artistic vein. He is now happy for the success of the family business that he leads and because his daughter Michelle Nicole began to establish herself as the vocalist of Don Gato and his Gang.

In addition to stating that his orchestra is on the right track because it already has three of its own songs, Luis Enrique Bazán recalled, in an interview with La República, about his time at Armonía 10 and assured that he left his mark on Peruvian cumbia due to his fun way of playing. encourage.

‘Gato’ Bazán happy to work with his children in music

—How was the entrance of your children to Don Gato and his Gang?

—This happened ‘inadvertently wanting’. At the beginning of the pandemic, I was hanging out with the other boys (former members of Armonía 10), but my wife told me that my children wanted to be with me in the orchestra. I told them to wait a bit because of the COVID-19 issue. When I began to have a lot of work, the eldest retired (from his other work) and joined us.

—Did you imagine sharing the stage with them?

—I never wanted any of my children to be musicians because precisely one moves away from the family. When the eldest finished high school, the Psychology Department called my wife and told her that my son was a little frustrated because he likes music and his father didn’t want to. So, we talked and I already supported him. They are all musicians. I always wanted them to have their career. The eldest is a business administrator and a graduate of the IPAE (Peruvian Institute of Business Administration). The second (Alexandro Bazán) is a systems engineer. He recorded the first song (“I don’t want to see you anymore”) with us. It’s his song and he really likes ballads, but he dabbled in cumbia. The third is a physicist and he just got his baccalaureate. He works in a clinic, in the X-ray area.

—So, have you already accepted that your children inherited your musical vein?

“Sure, but the important thing is that they like it. And what I do take great care of is that the name I have —which weighs a lot— does not affect them. I am critical, I do not like to deify them, excite them and praise them for the pure. I give them tips so that they try to do things better, that they correct themselves little by little and gain experience. And my children and people know them, they call them ‘cats’ (he laughs).

—Which path do you want your daughter Michelle Nicole to take? To stay by your side or to look for new options?

—How to be a singer of Corazón Serrano? No. She has to try to go her way, what she likes. She has a rather peculiar voice and does not imitate. And that way she is very well. It’s what I did when I started animating. I didn’t start to imitate, I started to express myself how I felt comfortable, how I wanted. He was a restless boy. I didn’t like formalism because it seemed a bit hypocritical to me, so I’m a natural.

Michelle Nicole is the lead singer of Don Gato and His Gang. Photos: Facebook ‘Gato’ Bazán

—Do you think he already found his own style at 22?

—I want him to find his way, but now he is with me so that he can gain a lot of experience. I see that she sings well and that she has good intonation. The interpretation is going to achieve it little by little. Now her soul is clean. She doesn’t have suffering, she doesn’t have much pain. I am going to direct her so that she can interpret better. She will find her style and will not imitate anyone. The good thing is that she has my genes and she’s kind of ‘crazy’ like me (she laughs).

—What are your best qualities?

-She’s tender. She is a super simple girl.

—You have traveled to Europe with the emblematic voices of Armonía 10. Would you also like to live that experience with your children?

—Yes, I have plans to travel with them, perhaps by the end of November. In addition, now I already have the possibility of being able to travel. I am at an age where I can enjoy being with my family, and not wait until I am 70 or 80 years old, when one is already very hot and cannot enjoy.

‘Gato’ Bazán and his new musical venture

—Several orchestras of former members of Armonía 10 have appeared like yours, how do you plan to differentiate yourself?

—The difference is the seal of Armonía 10 in terms of animation, in terms of presentation, that is, that seal is mine. They didn’t teach me to animate, I went to help Armonía 10 not only be music, but a show, a show. They have hesitated with me because of the way I present the topics and how I play with the public. That’s mine and that’s why they hire me, because when they go to other presentations, they don’t find that.

—And how is the media support?

—They are already giving me a little space and coverage on the radios. Now there are a lot of Armonía 10 groups with the same rhythm, but I have a good repertoire for people to have fun and they are no longer pigeonholing me. Sometimes it is a little difficult to achieve (success), but thank God I have earned the respect and affection of many radio stations and producers throughout Peru and abroad, so they support me.

—Does the new music that you are presenting also help?

-Clear, I am making my own music. I have recorded my three songs that are unpublished. They are not copies or covers. And when I do my presentations, apart from the songs from Armonía 10, which of course I do with a lot of love and respect; I also do songs by Agua Marina, Grupo 5, Mallanep. I play pachanguitas, salsa, rock, Creole music. I adapt according to the public.

—How much has the orchestra grown?

—Thank God and in such a short time, I have all my stage instruments. I have bought all the sound equipment for private events, with a capacity of 1,000 people or so. I have bought an 18 passenger minibus. It is quite comfortable. With that I am already making commitments outside of Piura. I’m going to Cumbe (Huarochirí), where on May 28 I’ll be at the Chirimoya Festival, from 4 to 7 pm There will be several folkloric groups, but I’ll play cumbia. Also, I will be in Caraz and Cañete.

—Years ago you were afraid of going limp from so much dancing on stage, how is your leg doing?

—It was a little bad, but later I bought collagen in Europe and from there I started drinking pure water at night. Sometimes, when I’m standing still for a long time, it annoys me a little, but it’s not important.

‘Gato’ Bazán spent almost 30 years in Armonía 10. Photos: Facebook ‘Gato’ Bazán

