Russia will continue to seek a response from the UN to the crimes of the Kyiv regime, Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN office and other international organizations in Geneva, said on Friday, September 29.

“We will continue to work, we will not give up. We will seek an objective response from the UN human rights mechanisms,” he said on air “Russia 24“

Gatilov said that the Russian diplomatic mission recently held a meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, at which the issue of crimes by Ukrainian militants was raised.

“But, unfortunately, there was no reaction,” he added.

Gatilov assured that the Russian diplomatic mission regularly submits reports on the crimes of the Kyiv regime to UN structures. However, whether the UN Human Rights Council will initiate an investigation remains questionable, the diplomat said.

“Of course, if desired, the Human Rights Council [ООН] could adopt a corresponding resolution. But if you really look at the situation: the council consists of 47 members and, unfortunately, the Westerners there enjoy a mechanical, arithmetic majority, and such a resolution is unlikely to be adopted for now,” added Gatilov.

On September 25, Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the crimes of the Kiev regime, told Izvsetyaim that the Russian parliament and expert circles are discussing the issue of establishing an international tribunal for war crimes in Ukraine. There will definitely be a tribunal, and the authorities of the Ukrainian regime will definitely bear responsibility for everything, Miroshnik said.

On September 19, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Ukrainian authorities continue to destroy residential buildings, schools, hospitals, kindergartens and other civilian infrastructure, using “the maximum range of NATO weapons from heavy artillery to attack drones.” She recalled that similar crimes were committed by the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War, and emphasized that today their followers in Ukraine are diligently adopting these “savage practices of Hitlerism.”

Russia continues a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24, 2022 against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.