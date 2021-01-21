Alcoyano, a team that only six months ago lived in Tercera, blushed Madrid in the Cup on a night that opens a crisis of dimensions at the white house phylomeneic. Neither Hazard, nor Benzema, nor Kroos, nor Casemiro, nor Asensio, nor Marcelo, nor all his illustrious roster of footballers were able to get the team out of the dark alley into which they got into as the minutes passed. Again the Cup, as in 2009 against Alcorcón or a year before against Real Unión de Irún, again left a very hard day for Zidane and his team. Alcoyano, the modest team with the best legend in Spain on account of its morale, scored a feat for the remains, as when the 1947 League ended over Madrid.

From start to finish, the whites showed the poverty of their offensive production. Neither with the substitutes first nor with their fetén forward (Benzema-Asensio-Hazard) during the extra time were they able to overcome the resistance of Alcoyano. In front they always found a hero forties, José Juan, a cat under sticks. It was the night of his life. He symbolized the prowess of a team, with ten in the final minutes, which reached the peak of its almost centennial history.

After weeks in the winter sun, in Madrid it was time for the outlaws. From Lunin, Odriozola, Militão, Marcelo, Valverde, Isco, Vinicius, Mariano … From none to almost everyone to face a Second B. Only Odegaard was missing, who already told Zidane that he got tired of waiting. But the gamble turned out to be a huge fiasco. Also the later one when the technician’s preferred displaced to El Collao appeared.

In Alcoy, the less common were initially awaited by the same offensive mission that every weekend costs the headlines so much: clearing paths in a dense defense and tight ranks. Isco took the lead from the first minute, willful in each white start. And Casemiro also tried with another less virgo modality, a couple of long passes to alleviate the narrowness of the field. The results, however, were slow in coming. Until Militão’s header with the rest on top, in the list of opportunities Zidane’s group had only been able to target a dry and well-adjusted shot from Valverde.

The experts in the third echelon of Spanish football warned in the preview of Alcoyano’s gregarious spirit, of the sullen duel that awaited Madrid in the void of El Collao and the predictions were adjusted to reality. Jose Juan, the grandfather From the competition at 41 years old, he saw whites closely, but he did not yet suffer great scares. Vinicius was not threatening enough on the left and Odriozola’s usual insistence on the right did not have much effect.

The exercise of patience was approaching the intermission with a disturbing draw, with Madrid declining, when Militão, who had tried a while before with an innocuous header, caught an aerial ball that relieved the whites. Alcoyano, who had controlled his rival without excessive suffering, cracked in a very frontal center from Marcelo.

The goal did not change the landscape around the locker room. The whites played and played, although it cost them a world to harass José Juan. Given the difficulties, Mariano and Lucas Vázquez tried from afar. The Galician’s shot did require a good stretch from his countryman, originally known as Josiño, at the time when he made his first episodic debut with Celta. In the other area, at the beginning of the second half was the first time that Lunin could be tested. The Ukrainian delivered a soft fist in a corner and was later indecisive on a ball inside the area. The Alcoyano goalkeeper tied; Madrid’s, he doubted. The terror plot for the whites was leaving more and more signs.

Nobody in the visiting team was able to redirect a duel that was approaching the trap zone of the last minutes with the scoreboard open, the desired scenario for Alcoyano’s morale. Zizou tried by calling up Benzema, but what happened is that the local plan sang bingo with ten minutes to go. Alcoyano had already warned of the danger from above and, in a corner, Solbes took advantage of a comb at the first post to aim at the second. The lack of offensive skill had pushed the whites back into a dangerous alley. With the starters or with the very substitutes, the team had faced the same difficulties as almost always.

The equalizer accelerated the pace of Madrid. A header from Lucas Vázquez demanded a lot from José Juan and Militão claimed a penalty for a kick from Ángel López. To the brave, Madrid pushed to escape the blush and with the extension Asensio, Hazard and Kroos appeared. More wood to activate a locomotive that was seizing.

Madrid had the plan A of their attack on the pitch, the perfect forward in the eyes of Zidane, but the chances were not falling in jets, far from it. Alcoyano resisted despite the expulsion of Ramón López in the 110th minute and José Juan returned to take a tremendous hand from a shot from Asensio. At this point, the party had made the perfect argument for the big coup. And this came in 115, in a counter topped by Juanan, who didn’t even know how to celebrate it. The peak of all the centuries for pick and shovel players in Second B. A blush for their esteemed rival. Alcoyano remained forever in the history of Madrid.