Montebruno, the gathering of vintage motorcycles and cars

Genoa – Everything is ready for Montebruno for the now usual summer appointment with fans of vintage cars and motorcycles scheduled for today, 7 August. On the other hand – and the Genoese centaurs know this well – the Alta Val Trebbia is naturally a land of motorcyclists and motor lovers.

The program foresees around 10 the meeting of the participants, the inscriptions and the canonical distribution of focaccia and white wine for all.

After the common lunch of the participants and the delivery of the certificates of participation and gadgets, the procession will start around 3.30 pm through the municipalities of the Alta Val Trebbia with a coffee break in the rooms – so dear to centaurs and motorists – of the Miramonti Restaurant in Gorreto .

The organizers have made available (on request and subject to availability) a vintage bus on which it will be possible to travel and participate in the procession that will unite the whole Val Trebbia.

We then proceed at 5 pm with the accordion concert with Argentine Tango Exhibition, in the Cloister of Convent of the Augustiniansthe first of the three appointments of the “Music in the Cloister” review organized in collaboration with the Liceo Musicale Sandro Pertini of Genoa, URL Liguria and with the contribution of the Municipality of Montebruno and the Antola Park Authority.

“With these hot days what’s better than a trip out of town in the splendid setting of the Alta Val Trebbia, much appreciated also by Ernest Hemingway? – the organizers ask themselves – Because there are so many things to see and discover in this wonderful territory ”.