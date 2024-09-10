He Gateway Hotel Located in the city of El Pasoin Texas, is in the eye of the storm for having links with the Venezuelan criminal organization Aragua TrainThe establishment has countless complaints and everything got worse with the security camera videos that appeared in the investigation.

Located at 104 S. Stanton in downtown El Paso, is being investigated by the local prosecutorwho filed an original petition for the abatement of a common nuisance and an injunction to close the establishment. Over the past two years, 693 calls have been made to the police to investigate the hotel., according to the official complaint document.

However, this would not be the worst, since Police reports showed criminal activity on the third floor of the hotel.. Dozens of people were partying, smoking and drinking. It also shows at least one gun being fired, another being used to threaten, men holding knives and another man with an axe attacking people and causing damage to the hotel.

The prosecutor, Christina Sancheznoted that the continuous incidents that occur at the hotel They are linked to the Tren de Aragua organization. One of the reports details that several people They had tattoos associated with the gang organization and that prostitution was suspected in the establishment.

The images that would give away the gang in the hotel Photo:EL PASO COUNTY ATTORNEY CHRISTINA SANCHEZ Share

The Texas hotel involved in the Aragua Train

The Aragua Train is a dangerous criminal organization originally from Venezuela that has grown to become a transnational networkThis gang is characterized by its extreme violence, using methods such as executions and threats to consolidate its control over key areas, like the borders and urban areas with large concentrations of Venezuelan migrants.

Being located very close to the border, The hotel seems to be a key point for this band. The owner of the same, Danny Yunis accused in the case and even his establishment failed multiple fire inspections and has become a hotbed of criminal activity.