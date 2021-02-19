Microsoft founder Bill Gates announced the feasibility of billions of dollars in investments in the construction of enterprises for the production of vaccines against coronavirus infection,

The statement was made during the Munich Security Conference and was broadcast on the official Youtube channel of the annual event.

“We need investments. A small number of billions to know it will never happen again, ”Gates said.

In addition, he stressed that in the near future, equal access to drugs for coronavirus and unification at the expert level should become the main world priority. Gates added that corporations and states should unite.

Recall that in January, Gates announced that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Earlier, he denied his involvement in the pandemic and expressed the opinion that people are thus “looking for simple solutions.”