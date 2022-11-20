American businessman and public figure Bill Gates, during a visit to Kenya, said that arms supplies to Ukraine affected the budgets of European states, and this, in turn, led to a reduction in assistance to African countries. This is reported by the TV channel CNN.

Gates also promised that his Foundation will allocate $ 7 billion over the next four years to help Africa.

This money will go to projects to combat hunger, disease, poverty and gender inequality.

It is also noted that the African continent is facing the threat of a food crisis due to a combination of factors, including not only the Ukrainian crisis, but also the drought, as well as the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, Russian Ambassador to Angola Vladimir Tararov, in an interview with Izvestiya, said that Western countries are showing increased activity on the African continent, which are trying to use the “carrot and stick” to force the region to act to their own detriment and prevent it from rapprochement with Russia.

In the same month, South African Foreign Ministry spokesman Clason Moniela assured that the country would not join the anti-Russian sanctions, as it pursues an independent policy.