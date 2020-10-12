Billionaire Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft Corporation, spoke about how humanity can end the coronavirus pandemic.

In his opinion, the only way to return to normal life is “to get a super effective and affordable vaccine.”

As the businessman explained in an interview Nbc, mass vaccination of the population will stop the spread of infection throughout our planet and put an end to it.

According to the latest WHO data, the number of people infected with coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 37 million. 1,070,355 patients became victims of this infection.

In Russia, in the coming days, a second vaccine against coronavirus, EpiVacCorona, developed by the State Research Center Vector, may be registered.

This is a synthetic vaccine, it does not contain virus fragments and live protein. In this regard, it does not cause an allergic reaction and is most suitable for the elderly and those who have chronic diseases, said Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor.