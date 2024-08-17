Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 20:54

The tests for the National Unified Public Exam, the “Enem dos Concursos”, will take place this Sunday, August 18. The approximately 2.1 million candidates competing for 6,640 vacancies must pay attention to the times.

Schedules for the exams for the unified national public competition

In the morning, the gates open at 7:30 am (Brasília time), and in the afternoon, at 1 pm. In some states of the country, it will be earlier due to the time zone (see the end of this text).

After opening, the gates close one hour later in both cases (morning and afternoon). The morning test will last up to 2h30, and the afternoon test will be longer, as the candidate will have up to 3h30 to complete it.

In both cases, the candidate must remain for the minimum time of two hours to take the test. If they leave before, they will be eliminated. Check all the times below.

Morning shift

7:30 am – gates open

8:30 am – gates close

9am – start of the tests

11am – time at which the candidate can leave

11:30 am – end of exam time

Afternoon shift

1pm – gates open

2pm – gates close

2:30 pm – start of the tests

4:30 pm – time at which the candidate may leave

5:30 pm – end of exam time

Dispute model and test structure

The competition model created by the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services is unprecedented. It divided the notices into eight blocks, with blocks one through seven for higher education positions, and the last block for technical and secondary level positions. As a result, different tests will be applied.

Tests by level of education

In the morning, candidates for positions requiring higher education (blocks 1 to 7) will answer 20 multiple-choice questions on general knowledge and one essay question on specific knowledge. Candidates for mid-level and technical positions (block 8) will have to write an essay and answer 20 multiple-choice questions on general knowledge.

In the afternoon, there will be 50 multiple-choice questions on specific knowledge for candidates applying for higher education positions, ten more than candidates applying for secondary education positions, who will answer 40.

Pay attention to the time zone for the ‘Enem dos Concursos’ tests

Due to the time difference in relation to Brasília, the tests to be applied to candidates from Acre, Tabatinga (AM) and the Alto Solimões region (AM) will start two hours earlier, at 5:30 am. Therefore, the gates close at 6:30 am and the tests will begin at 7 am.

The other part of the test starts at 11am, when the gates will open. They close at 12pm and the tests start at 12:30pm.

In other cities in Amazonas, and also in the states of Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rondônia and Roraima, the tests begin at 6:30 am, with the opening of the gates.

They close at 7:30 am, and the tests will start at 8 am. The afternoon tests will start at 12 pm, when the gates will open. They close at 12 pm and the tests will start at 12:30 pm.