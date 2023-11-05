Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 05/11/2023 – 13:01

The gates have just closed for the tests on the first day of the National High School Exam (Enem). This Sunday (5), tests will be applied languages ​​and codes, humanities and writing.

The tests start at 1:30 pm and end at 7 pm, Brasília time. Before the start of the test, security procedures are carried out, such as checking snacks and checking identification documents already presented for access to the room.

According to the exam rules, participants can only definitively leave the exam room two hours after the start of the exam, at 3:30 pm. It is only allowed to leave with the Question Booklet in the final 30 minutes of the application, that is, at 6:30 pm.

According to the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), more than 3.9 million people are registered to take the Enem this year. In total, there are 9,399 test locations and 132,456 application rooms, in 1,750 municipalities, in the 27 units of the federation.

Delays

Andrea Umbelino, 52 years old, left Ilha do Governador and arrived shortly after the gates closed at Universidade Veiga de Almeida, in Tijuca, north of Rio. “I got into a lot of traffic. The Red Line was completely stopped. I came along Avenida Brasil”, she reported.

She already has a degree in Pedagogy and teaches at the city hall. The idea of ​​taking the Enem came with the purpose of improving in Libras. She would try to get a place in the Literature course at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). “The important thing is that my son has already reached his destination. It’s inside the room. The important thing was him, it’s not me,” she said, referring to her son who is also taking the test this Sunday (5), in the Penha neighborhood.

For candidate Katilene de Oliveira Gomes, the problem was the train. “Almost 40 minutes of delay”, she reported after being unable to enter the test site. She left Bento Ribeiro. “I was going to try Nursing. I’m already studying a degree in Biology, at Unig, in Nova Iguaçu, I’m on a scholarship,” she told Agência Brasil.