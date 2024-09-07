A 60-year-old worker, Antonio Bernardo, died yesterday in Orta di Atella (Caserta) due to the overturning of the entrance gate of an industrial warehouse of the company “le delizie del sud srl”. The man, from Sant’Agata dei Goti, in the Benevento area, was married, had three children and worked for a company in San Felice a Cancello operating in the sector of reclamation and environmental protection plants.

It seems that he was about to close the gate when it fell on him. Following the accident, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Naples North ordered the transfer of the body to the San Giuliano hospital in Giugliano for an autopsy