Autumn is the time to get close to the fire, to start covering up – in these lands, not much -, to take shelter from the rain and humidity in front of more steaming and hearty dishes; It is the time of sienna, red, yellow colors, of a field carpeted with deciduous leaves… Time of melancholy and introspection after the extroverted summer. More humidity, less heat and less light affect our energy level and that is why we need to consume more calories because our body temperature also drops. Fortunately, nature conveniently provides: it is time for the incredible world of mushrooms – chanterelles, death's trumpets, chanterelles, boletus, oyster mushrooms; of walnuts, chestnuts and pumpkins; of eggplants and peas. And the culinary tradition handed down for centuries offers an endless range of stews, stews and stews, stews and game dishes, roasts, sauces and restorative soups.







The heat of the direct fire affects the best raw materials in this restaurant that is characterized by elegance, good service and traditional-based cuisine pampered to the extreme. Traditional cuisine adapted to the contemporary customer.

Pepe Tomas

Menu:

-Chicken stew fritter in pepitoria. -Segureño lamb sweetbreads with totanera pumpkin parmentier. -Rice with boletus and grilled cod. -Jumillano gazpacho with hare and free-range chicken. -Stewed deer with chanterelles, red beans and pomegranate. -Chocolate in textures and chestnut cream. -Includes 2 wine glasses

Price

€55 with Oferplan

On the menu, some lamb sweetbreads to share and the kingdom of the spoon with dishes such as pochas with chato trotters in sauce with mint or some restorative lentils with chato, duck and foie. The garden in autumn continues to be fertile – roasted in a wood oven, pickled partridge salad – as is the sea – octopus roasted in a Moorish oven, grilled cockles or red prawns on the fire. And the protein meats: cuts of grilled suckling pig, acorn feathers, Galician veal, sirloins and steaks. And its particular and succulent rice dishes, such as octopus and blood sausage with soft pumpkin and ginger aioli in a wood-fired oven.

The charm of an old mill









This old paprika mill built in 1920 has witnessed the thriving industry of this ‘ground pepper’ powder that is so identified with our land.

Taulla

Menu:

– 3 welcome snacks.- Red tuna paniguiri stuffed with guacamole.- Prawn fritter and cauldron.- Pistachio green garlic with smoked eel, grapes, cucumber and pine nuts.- Chicken gyoza with my mother’s apple.- Meatballs beef matured in gypsy pot sauce.- Market fish.- Venison loin, pineapple and figs.- Orange, lemon and orange blossom. – Chocolate, oil and salt.- Pairing included.

Price

€60 with Oferplan

Here, tradition and avant-garde merge thanks to the sensitivity of Rodi Fernández and his two guides: seasonality and proximity. And here, autumn enters us with a spectacular venison with fig and pineapple bread, a marvel of balance and contrast; with the memory of the old Murcian cuisine with a rabbit cannelloni with cabañil garlic or a surprising interpretation of zarangollo; with an ingot of beef cheek with sweet potato puree, the sweetness in its purest form; and if you go all out, a good grilled beef tenderloin.









You have to go to Javi’s Bodeguita early. Not for nothing, but because between the menu at the bar and the menu at the restaurant, you’re going to spend a lot of time reading and wondering. And if we talk about autumn, here you can also perceive the succulence that the smoke suggests.

Javi’s Bodeguita

Menu:

– Appetizer: autumn cream with pumpkin and parsnip.- Starter: pickled partridge salad with tomatoes in 3 textures.- Main: game rice with mushrooms, black truffle and foie tips.- Dessert: traditional fried milk with artisan ice cream. – Drink: water and wines selected by the restaurant.

Price

€40 with Oferplan

Stews, rice and stews, slow-grilled ribs, roasted lamb shoulders and grills over the burning embers that host a barbecue with potatoes and vegetables as well as a turbot taco. All this and more at the bar. The season of nostalgia is also discovered in the restaurant’s menu: there is that spectacle of boneless trotters with fried egg, that daily spoon stew, the duck confit with chestnuts and mango parmentier or the rice – among others – with mushrooms , game, black truffle and foie tips. And marine stews, such as roasted Murcian sea bass or cod with garlic and romesco sauce.

Murcia in all its expression









For almost 50 years La Parranda has been putting Murcia on the tablecloth. Quality ingredients, adherence to the traditional basis of our cuisine and special care in the selection of the best products from the garden and in the preparation.

The party

Menu:

– Millefeuille of tuna salad. – The best tomatoes with sea ham. – Truffled broken eggs. – Pepe Guillén artichokes. – Cheek nest with boletus. – Dessert: torrija with crème anglaise and nougat ice cream. – Winery: water, soft drinks, beer, Ribera del Duero red wine, Rueda white wine.

Price

€45 with Oferplan

Autumn welcomes us with appetizers: creamy oxtail croquettes with boletus, beans with sautéed cod cocochas or stuffed eggplants welcome us. We can go to the rice dishes, including rabbit or free-range chicken. Of course, autumn, months with an 'R', is a good time for seafood, of which La Parranda is always well supplied. And in meats, autumn nostalgia will disappear as if by magic with some goat chapinas, or an oxtail, for which you don't even need a knife.









A true reference in the Molinese restoration. It is the quality of the ingredients with which it works that has placed La Chimenea restaurant in that privileged place.

Fireplace

Menu:

– Artichoke stock with seafood cream.- Autumn flower with Port, boletus, foie and pear gelatin.- Poached egg with truffled potato parmentier, trumpet of death and acorn-fed ham.- Escalivada of tempurized cod with citrus mayonnaise and mojama.-Matured cow ingot accompanied by cow demiglase and straw potatoes.-Drink and coffee.

Price

€49 with Oferplan

Classic cuisine, respect for the product, few additions that hide the properties of the main ingredient and a menu with a great variety of possibilities. In addition to the best meats, fish and seafood, this fall we can comfort ourselves with dishes such as an autumn flower with port, boletus, foie and pear jelly, a poached egg with truffled potato parmentier, trumpet of death and acorn-fed ham , a spectacular rice with old cow and boletus, some pig's trotters or a sweet oxtail. A safe bet.









More than just a pizzeria. La Tarantella has been offering a little piece of Italy in our Region for decades.

The Tarantella

Menu:

– Carpaccio of retinta beef loin with arugula, parmesan and mushrooms.- Homemade garlic bread.- Fried burrata with sweet potato pesto.- Ossobuco croquettes with the stew reduction.- Ravioli stuffed with mortadella and vegetables with sauce taleggio.- Homemade tiramisu.- Includes 2 glasses of wine, water and soft drinks.

Price

€38 with Oferplan

Of course, pizzas whatever you want, but also other specialties from different Italian regions such as cannoli, made with the authentic Italian recipe, a fried burrata accompanied by parmesan cheese, a creamy and crunchy bite at the same time, or a prosciutto e tortellone fungi. And at the beginning of autumn, novelties such as a fried burrata with sweet potato pesto, some ossobuco croquettes with the stew reduction, some raviolone stuffed with mortadella and vegetables with taleggio sauce or an exquisite carpaccio of retinta loin with arugula, parmesan and mushrooms. To join the five fingers in the purest Italian style.









A beautiful restaurant in the heart of the Ricote Valley and a Venezuelan chef -Freddy Salmerón- who has traveled halfway around the world, in love with Murcia and the gastronomy of Andalusian origin, make this restaurant a magical place where you can taste fun, colorful and fusion cuisine. full of peaks of flavor made with techniques and ingredients from very diverse origins but very focused on the world of citrus fruits.

OXOX 131

Menu:

– Boletus croquette with citrus mayonnaise.- Fried artichoke with Castilian soup.- Tuna onion with mushrooms and dates from our palm trees- Chicken cannelloni with truffle and chestnut bechamel.- Ripe beef meatball with thyme and pear.- Banana panna cotta with candied figs.- Includes a glass of wine.

Price

€38 with Oferplan

Here you can find tuna with onions with mushrooms and dates from our palm trees, an Iberian skewer in a Mexican pancake with yogurt and basil, a delicious salmon with mango chutney, a surprising fried artichoke with Castilian soup, a chicken cannelloni with bechamel truffle and chestnut or a delicious boletus croquette with citrus mayonnaise. A place, a landscape and a cuisine that will not leave you indifferent.









At Origen by Alkimia they don’t turn what they touch into gold, but they do make the magic of turning food into pleasure, which is enough.

Origin by Alkimia

Menu:

– Salad with pickles, beetroot and pickled bonito.- Warm eggplant, romescu and cauliflower vinaigrette.- National squid, candied shallots, pine nuts and palo Cortao.- Main course: Murcian flatbread and roasted pumpkin with sautéed asparagus and fine Sherry.- Dessert: brioche torrija, dulce de leche and vanilla.- Two drinks included and coffee.

Price

€35 with Oferplan

It is about the approach to local products and more traditional preparations – not devoid of a refined culinary technique – of the older alchemist, the young Alejandro Medina, chef also at Alkimia New Tavern, in Alcantarilla, who seeks new ways of treating products, although without falling into artificiality, with very good results. In any case, a direct, honest cuisine focused on the flavors of the excellent raw materials with which he works. An example of this is the dish of warm eggplant, romescu and cauliflower vinaigrette, grilled sole and turbot, deep rice dishes that are flat as a sheet of paper and excellent grilled meats.









The yeclano gazpacho from the Los Chispos restaurant should be declared intangible – and material – heritage of Humanity.

The Sparks

Menu:

– Tasting appetizers: Cod bonbon, cod selfie and cod tripe.- Fried cheese with tomato.- Artichoke with ham and foie.- Sea bass with Beurre Blanc.- Gazpacho tapa.- Macerated Iberian plum.- Dessert: Torrija. – Includes: 2 drinks and coffee

Price

€38 with Oferplan

A dish that they have not had to change with the arrival of autumn, because there is nothing more autumnal than that preparation based on game meat -partridge, hare…-, and snails based on a consistent sauce and a cake of unleavened bread But we are in highlands, with a less torrid climate than in other parts of the Region and that conditions the diet. Spoon dishes, traditional stews and others such as stewed chanterelles with eggs, soupy rice with rabbit and mountain snails, a macerated Iberian pluma and, of course, quality meats and fish, as well as a Yeclana delight: fried cheese with a tomato sauce that makes you close your eyes.