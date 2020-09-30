At the Ferrandi school in Paris, third year students are trained to be both chef and owner of their restaurant. Blandine, Pablo and their comrades are part of this much requested training. Their end-of-study project was selected among fifteen others. They will be able to create their own restaurant for an evening. The event takes place in a month and the apprentice cooks have 1,000 euros for 60 seats.

The slightest expense must therefore be considered. We must also decorate this ephemeral restaurant. A bicycle and plants were chosen to create a country atmosphere. Crockery, menu, service: everything must be impeccable. Above all, it is essential to take care of the choice of products on the market. Louison has been passionate about cooking since he was 14 years old. This student from the Ferrandi school was chosen to join the kitchens of Frédéric Anton’s prestigious restaurant.

