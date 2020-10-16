Are the sweets of yesteryear still popular with the French? Even if the latter tend to consume less sugar in their daily life, small sweet treats are always popular, notes the journalist France Televisions Chloé Tixier, on the set of 13 Hours, Friday October 16. Sales of nougats and candied fruit thus increased by 4.8% in 2018.

However, these dishes remain far behind candy and chewing gum since they represent only 2% of total sales of confectionery. In addition, candied chestnuts are always table favors at Christmas. And the 2020 chestnut vintage promises to be auspicious, “the best of the last six years“.”The chestnuts are first immersed in water for eight days then they must be wrapped in a veil of tile, baked and made the glaze“, lists the journalist.

