The operation strengthens Savencia’s presence as a reference operator of responsible, fair and sustainable gastronomy

Savencia Gourmet, an independent and international family food group, announces the integration of Italian Pariani in its portfolio of brands for professionals of the gastronomy, of which Valrhona is a flagship brand, starting January 21, 2022. Pariani is an Italian family business with experience in sourcing and processing high quality Italian dried fruit. The headquarters are in Givoletto, near Turin.

Pariani and Valrhona they have similar positions in the world of gastronomy, with common know-how, procurement capacity with strong commitments of CSR social responsibility, products of the highest quality and strong professional affinities. Mattia Pariani, founder and current CEO of Pariani, he will remain a partner and will keep his role. The Italian headquarters will remain in Givoletto, in the province of Turin.

The acquisition of Pariani perfectly completes the ingredients portfolio And strengthens its presence as a reference operator of responsible, fair and sustainable gastronomy. The investment and support in the “Pariani supply chain”, which involves territories and producers of Italian excellence, is one of the main commitments of this acquisition.

Pariani, founded by Mattia Pariani in 2010, it began its business with the production of an exclusively IGP (Protected Geographical Indication) Piedmont hazelnut oil. Its innovative cold pressing process, developed with the Faculty of Agriculture of Turin, earned him immediate success among gastronomy and catering professionals. He then developed a whole range of high quality dried fruit, such as Piedmont PGI hazelnuts, Bronte Dop green pistachio and Sicilian almonds.

Valrhona, belonging to the group Savencia, is partner of the artisans of taste since 1922, pioneer and referent in the world of chocolate and today defines itself as a company whose mission, “Together, we do good with good”, expresses the strength of its commitment. With his collaborators, chefs and cocoa producers, Valrhona imagine the best chocolate to create a fair and sustainable cocoa sector and inspire a gastronomy of good and beautiful. It has long been enriching its offer for more responsible and committed professional gastronomy customers such as Sosa, Adamance, Norohy.

Savencia is an independent family food group, international and with a long-term vision. Our development is based on a strategy of differentiation and innovation, high quality products and strong and unique brands. Around the world, we meet new consumer expectations and support gastronomy professionals.