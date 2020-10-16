In Manosque (Alpes-de-Haute-Provence), starred chef Sylvain Nowak handles it with care and devotion. He cooks it as well salty, with pan-fried foie gras, as it is sweet in a crumble. “It has the advantage of being fine, of not being super sweet, of melting in the mouth and of not sticking to the palate.“, comments the chef of Saveurs et Sens. This pear also stands out for its rarity: it is only cultivated in the region, at an altitude of a thousand meters.

In Draix, in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, the Pelestor family has been cultivating this ancient pear variety for three generations. “It is a variety that it is absolutely necessary to maintain, because when it comes to confectionery, there has never been its equal.“, Claude Pelestor confides to France 2. The 15 tonnes of pears are harvested by hand for one month. A particularity which has”impressed“the organic certification body came to award the label last year: it had”never seen such a natural environment“. As for Muriel Thibert, employee of the exploitation, it is the last to know how to peel the pears by hand. This local treasure nevertheless almost disappeared, when the confectionery that Claude Pelestor delivered in pears closed. With his son , he then bought the equipment and improvised a confectioner. Their recipe for candied pear took two years to see the light of day, after multiple trials, until they found the magic formula. No wonder, therefore, that he prefers keep it a secret …

