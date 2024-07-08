For once, you have to start with the wine. The guest eats in the “Orangerie”, the hotel restaurant of the famous and architecturally still impressive “Nassauer Hof” in Wiesbaden, which has reopened after turbulent times.

In terms of cuisine, the still very good gourmet restaurant “Ente” under head chef Michael Kammermeier is a traditional address for German gourmets that has always had a lot to do with wine. You can also see this in the “Orangerie” with good open wines such as a 2022 Pinot Gris Quintera from the Kühling-Gillot winery (12 euros for 0.2 l) or the very pleasant 2019 Rheingau Pinot Noir from the Chat Sauvage winery (16 euros for 0.2 l).