With the number of infections rising, restaurateurs worry about how they will get their business over the cold days. After difficult months there is actually a lack of money for investments. They feel they are not supported enough by politics.

KRapp-Schwan was the first to become an entrepreneur because she prefers to design herself. But not only with the upcoming winter and in view of the increasing number of infections, the manager of the Schwan restaurants in Düsseldorf has the feeling that she can only react permanently. “At the moment, every investment is one that you think about ten times,” says Schwan. And the restaurateurs still have no idea whether they can continue to provide larger outdoor areas for guests in winter.

While it is storming and raining outside, Schwan is sitting with other restaurateurs in a restaurant in Düsseldorf’s Medienhafen. The wholesaler Metro invited you and politicians to discuss the wintering of the industry. For the company, the calculation is clear: the chefs are among the most important customers, their survival is also important for the future of the business.