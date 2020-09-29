After three months of training, Nicolas, the apprentice baker, passes his CAP White. They have seven hours to prepare different breads and pastries in 12 copies each. All are adults in retraining. In a few weeks they learned to knead, shape and bake. Objective: to be operational in any bakery. For this accelerated training, Nicolas spent nearly 9,000 euros and draw a line on his career as senior.

He was tired of not finding any meaning in his marketing work. “The passion for cooking means that when I’m here, I don’t feel like to work“, assures Nicolas. Once again simple pupils, the apprentices bakers revive the stress of exams. This white CAP is the first in real conditions. Faced with the issue, errors multiply. Raisin bread is playing tricks on Nicolas. 17 weeks to master the art of baking.