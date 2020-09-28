In the school kitchens Ferrandi, the din of the pans resonates. “It’s a little hard to sustain, but it’s okay, it’s worth the effort”, Says a student cook. “I bet on the Ferrandi school and not another, because I bet on excellence”, Confides another student. 4,500 students come together every day at the training center. The school has more than 100 courses, from CAP to bac +6.



“We impose a serious rhythm, applied, a duty of result”, Explains a professor. The teams of 13 Hours were able to follow students from the famous school for several months to share their dreams for the future. For Louison Laumont, the goal is to become a cook. He left the Dordogne and his parents to settle in Paris. Not really the school type, he thrives most in front of the stove. “You have to learn the techniques, redo them and train, relentlessly”, Describes the budding chef.

