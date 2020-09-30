Best burger in the South-East, third best burger in France, Jimmy Chevalier’s high-end sandwich now attracts gourmets in his establishment in Bourg-en-Bresse (Ain). This gastronomic success thanks to a symbol of junk food is however the height of irony. “We are closer to traditional high-end gastronomic catering than junk food”, assures the cook.

It ensures that the ground beef is “French Charolais”. The original sauce is based on marjoram with sautéed chanterelles with shallots. This base is spread on a brioche bread with porcini mushrooms. Then comes flambé reblochon. This gourmet burger has been named “Marc’s snack” in homage to chef Marc Veyrat. Jimmy Chevalier believes that “he is one of the most original cooks of his generation”. The result is a burger with flowers, mountain and Haute-Savoie flavors.

The JT

The other subjects of the news