Businessmen gastronomic they warned this Friday that “no” they will abide the new Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) published in by the national government with the new restrictions due to the second wave of coronavirus and they considered that it is “a new run over against the sector “.

Before the prohibition to work inside the premises, leaving without effect the capacity of 30%, from the movement “Sillas al Revés” and the business chambers of the sector pointed out: “The gastronomic sector is not going to abide by the decree published by the National government”.

“This restriction means a new outrage against our industry,” they highlighted in a statement and specified: “Gastronomy is not contagious. We are a safe space to work. “

News in development.

JPE