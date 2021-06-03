The transformation of the Serrano Square, from the Palermo neighborhood, will be part of the unique mobilization with which gastronomic restaurants of the City and the Province will seek to draw attention and explain the problems of a sector that, due to the restrictive measures related to the pandemic, is going through a deep crisis.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., more than 2,000 businessmen and personnel from the sector will mobilize to the heart of Palermo to transform the square into a large open-air hall: there will be tables, chairs and also foodtrucks.

The claim to be made is based on three main orders: be able to work seven days a week complying with the established protocols; extend the opening hours until midnight; and authorization to the premises to serve in their rooms with a capacity of 30%.

The bars in the Serrano area with few crowded tables, or empty. Photo German García Adrasti.

“This Wednesday we had a meeting in the square, with the presence of owners of restaurants, bars and breweries from the City and several also from the suburbs where we dealt with the different problems and the actions to take to be able to face this situation that has the sector very badly” explained Yamila Guzman, gastronomic businesswoman, in chala with CNN Radio.

From that meeting came the participation of a very important number of those summoned in the singular mobilization on Saturday. A call that continues to add accessions.

“The Plaza will be turned into a large room, with tables, chairs, and current protocols will be taken into account. There will be posters and banners informing how many families depend on this work,” Guzmán continued. We are desperate because we are leaving very few and there are many job sources that are about to be lost, “he warned.

And I add: “We are melting. Service delivery you can invoice between 10 or 15% of what is worked on a regular basis. And no kind of help comes from the Government. The Repro has several legal obstacles and is for very few. And from the City we will not pay Gross Income for three months, but that is not any help, because it is not invoiced. It is a very distressing situation for everyone, “closed the restaurant.

Restrictions and complaints

Time restrictions (they can only attend until 7 p.m.) eliminated a consumption shift, the one at night, which is very important. To that we must add that this At the weekend, the shops will not be able to open either, because the confinement will be more rigid. Only the essential items will work.

A separate chapter for the gastronomic ones are the added costs for attending outdoors, which takes place in a scenario with a sharp drop in income. Each “mushroom” – the gas heater – costs between 42,500 and 50,000 pesos. And the electric heating equipment costs around 30,000 pesos.

To heat an outdoor space such as those offered in Puerto Madero, at least ten of these types of heaters are needed.



Puerto Madero restaurants are also hit hard by time restrictions. Photo Andrés D’Elia

“Here it is not thought that all the businesses that survived last year had to make a large investment to be able to comply with the protocols. We destine one million pesos to put new awnings and bars next to the cordon, all for a ten-table sidewalk, “said Milagros Carro, in charge of the management of the” El Octavo “still life and rotisserie in Palermo.

“We comply with all protocols of distancing and hygiene, our staff is careful and the tables keep their distance. In fact, when they let us attend like this, there was no increase in the number of infections, “added Francisco Miranda, manager of the” Fiera “grill in Caballito.

Industry sources describe a dangerous outlook for all the locals linked to gastronomy: from an average of 10,000 What is there in the city, 2,000 of them remained unopened until the new restrictions and it is estimated that between 1,500 and 2,500 more will close post-pandemic.

LGP