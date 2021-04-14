In the context of the crisis that gastronomic and tourist activity is going through due to the measures implemented in the country by the coronavirus pandemic, for the first time businessmen and unions in the sector signed a document to demand, among other points, a series of compensations to the national Government and that of the City of Buenos Aires.

“The restrictions implemented by the Government and the City led to the destruction and closure of 2,500 establishments and 22,000 jobs,” they stated in the document that was signed by Daniel Prieto, brand new president of the Association of Hotels, Restaurants, Confectioneries and Cafes (AHRCC) and Dante Camano, Secretary General of the CABA section of the Union of Tourism, Hotel and Gastronomic Workers of Argentina (UTHGRA).

They also claim a program of work assistance and exemption from Gross Income until the end of the year, restructuring of debts that expire during 2021, and credits at a rate of 0, both in the Nation and in the City.

The full statement

In the framework of the terminal crisis that tourism, gastronomy and hotel activity is going through generated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions implemented by both the National Government and the City of Buenos Aires that led to the destruction and closure of 2,500 establishments and 22,000 jobs, representatives of employers and workers in the sector of the City of Buenos Aires, jointly claim and in order to save the employment of thousands of people, the following points:

1) We cannot close. Gastronomy is not contagious.

2) Work assistance programs and exemption from Gross Income until the end of 2021. So far only 20% of the establishments qualify for the Repro.

3) Restructuring of debts that expire during 2021 and credits at a rate of 0 for both the Nation and the City.

4) Tax moratorium for gastronomic emergency.

5) Facilities for the payment of debts for Public Services.

Renewal of authorities

The new AHRCC authorities

Daniel Prieto, director of the Chamber of Cafes and Bars, was elected as the new president of the AHRCC. Previously, he held the positions of treasurer and president of the Chamber of Cafes and Bars, among others.

He is a hotel and gastronomic businessman with a long tradition, belonging to a family linked to the activity for several generations. His mandate will be until October 2022, with the possibility of renewing for two more years.

The constitution of the Executive Committee of the entity was also renewed, which was made up of the following directors: Daniel Prieto, president; Gabriela Akrabian, Vice President I; Carlos Yanelli, vice president II; Ana Lía Toccalino, secretary; Humberto Plastina, treasurer; Francisco Miranda, prosecutor; and Carlos Rava, protorero.

Regular Members: Alejandra Rodríguez Díaz, Alejandro Cilley, Néstor Reggiani, Pablo Duran, Ricardo Rodríguez Busto, Enrico Tessarolo, Gerardo Capasso, Marcelo Salas Martínez and Eduardo Zabalegui.

Substitute Members: Ana María Miñones, Verónica Sanchez, Héctor Brignole and María Alejandra Gutiérrez.

The four chambers of the Association also held their corresponding Assemblies. Its authorities for the new period are: Chamber of Hotels: Gabriela Akrabian, president; Alejandra Rodríguez Díaz, secretary.

Chamber of Restaurants: Carlos Yanelli, president; Ana Lía Toccalino, secretary.

Confectionery Chamber: Néstor Reggiani, president; Gerardo Capasso, secretary.

Chamber of Cafes and Bars: Francisco Miranda, president; Pablo Duran, secretary.