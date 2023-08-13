The majority of the citizens of the bordering provinces of Alicante, Almería and Albacete, who could choose the Region of Murcia as a vacation spot, perceive it as an appealing destination both in summer and in the winter months. That, at least, is one of the conclusions drawn from a study on tourist perception carried out by the Institute of Tourism (Itrem) in collaboration with the Chair of Innovation at the University of Murcia (UMU).

This analysis shows that tourists from neighboring provinces associate the Region with a model of gastronomic tourism (60.4%), almost in the same way as with a model of sun and sand (65.9%).

The acting counselor of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, Sports and Spokesperson, Marcos Ortuño, highlighted that for the first time gastronomy is no longer considered the second most valued tourist product by those who visit the Region, placing it practically at the same level as the sun and beach This fact “represents a turning point and reveals that the region’s tourism model goes far beyond sun and sand, in line with the commitment of the 2022-2032 Strategic Tourism Plan promoted by the Community,” he added.

The study, as explained by sources from the regional government this Sunday, highlights the potential of the Region in terms of cultural tourism (46.2%), while rural or nature tourism is behind (34.3%), followed by thermal tourism (26.2%), which also achieves high recognition from potential customers.