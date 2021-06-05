In the midst of the serious crisis that the gastronomic sector is going through as a result of the restrictions imposed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Plaza Serrano, in the Palermo neighborhood, is the scene of a mobilization of gastronomic entrepreneurs from the City and the Province that seek to make visible the situation that crosses them.

From 11:00 this Saturday, businessmen and personnel from the sector mobilize in the heart of Palermo.

“Law of gastronomic emergency now“and” restaurants / bars are not contagious “were some of the messages written in the parades that were hung in Plaza Serrano as part of the demonstration.

In statements to the channel C5N, the president of the Chamber of Gastronomic Owners of La Matanza, Salvador Avanzato, said: “We are asking open every day until 00:00 with an internal capacity of 30% “.

Gastronomic entrepreneurs seek to make visible the serious crisis that the sector is going through. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

“We understand the situation that the AMBA is going through, which is very complicated, but we also understand that We are not responsible or the cause of the triggering of cases (from Covid-10), “said Avanzato.

Faced with this scenario, the gastronomic entrepreneur pointed out: “We need, at least, work every day until 00:00 and with an internal capacity of 30%, because it is already unfeasible for people to be abroad. “

Along these lines, he described the situation in the sector as “extremely difficult”, and stressed: “The truth is that Today we are no longer in a position to even pay salaries. These are very difficult months, we have accumulated a lot of debts for electricity, gas and rent. “

“We have barely paid the salaries with some help from the State, which before was the ATP and now is the Repro, but which is not enough because the Repro only reaches 35% of the sector,” he explained.



Gastronomists ask “to work every day until 00:00 and with an internal capacity of 30%”. Photo: Fernando de la Orden.

In addition, the president of the Chamber of Gastronomic Owners of La Matanza indicated that they held various meetings with many authorities who “understand” the situation in the sector, and added: “So far we have had very little palliative measures that are not enough to have a local operating “.

On each table in the “external room” mounted on the plaza, posters can be seen that refer to each of the affected businesses and the number of employees they occupy.

The claim is based on three main requests: to be able to work seven days a week complying with established protocols; extend the opening hours until midnight; and authorization to the premises to serve in their rooms with a capacity of 30%.

Restrictions and claims

The time restrictions imposed by the National Executive, which only allows weekdays to remain with the public until 7:00 p.m., added to the impossibility of serving customers inside the premises are two of the points that generate the most complaints in the gastronomic sector.

To this we must add that this weekend, the shops will not be able to open with attention in the place either, because the confinement will be strict during this Saturday and Sunday.

Among the questions are included the added costs for attending outdoors, which takes place in a scenario with a sharp drop in income. Each “mushroom” —the gas heater— costs between 42,500 and 50,000 pesos. And the electric heating equipment costs around 30,000 pesos.

LGP