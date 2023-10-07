Los Alcázares is preparing to experience the 40th anniversary of its municipal autonomy loaded with activities for all ages that will culminate with the Gastromar gastronomic event.

This meeting will be held from October 20 to 22 in Los Alcázares and will offer residents and visitors a wide range of activities, workshops, tastings and tastings to attend to learn and enjoy local gastronomy.

The guest chef at this edition of Gastromar will be David López, owner of the restaurant ‘Local de Ensayo’ and representative of the gastronomy of the Region of Murcia who will share with visitors the secrets hidden behind a good cauldron.

«Gastromar has numerous activities for adults and children for which it will be necessary to register in advance since places are limited. It will be starting this Monday, October 9 at 9 in the morning when interested people will be able to purchase their tickets for the different events and they will be able to do so through the page www.gastromarlosalcazares.com,” explained the Councilor for Tourism and Beaches, María José Aragón.

A gourmet market will also be launched starting Friday, October 20, where you can find local products in the more than 20 stalls that will be located in the Plaza Real de la Feria.

On Friday, the ‘Taste Los Alcázares’ space will also open in the Plaza Real de la Feria, where several local and regional restaurants will offer their creations in the form of tapas to the public.

The venues La Laguna, Karharis, Milo, Txio, La Casa de Papel, La Tropical, Venezia, Marea, Sonder, Vive Roda, Mario Gallart Coctelería, Coctelería Bro, La Minería and Café Asiatico will be present in this space.

“We will turn the area into a great gastronomic meeting where the public can come to try the best tapas,” explained the councilor María José Aragón.

In addition, the concerts will be accompanied by free concerts in the Plaza Manuel Floreal Menárguez, next to the Los Alcázares City Hall.