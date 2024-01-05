The Tourist Qualification Center (CCT) will once again hold a new edition of the 'Gastrojueves' cooking workshop cycle starting in January, with 18 sessions that will show attendees the secrets of traditional, avant-garde cuisine based on typical products. from the Region of Murcia with its 1,001 flavors.

This new edition will start on Thursday, January 18, and will run until March 21. On each day, two workshops will be offered, led by renowned chefs or pastry chefs from the Region.

The titles offered are: 'Preparation of empanadillas', 'Traditional stews from the Region of Murcia', 'Gourmet burgers', 'Tapas', 'Mountain cuisine', 'Croquet expert', 'Murcian fusion cuisine', ' Rice, ceviches, marinades and pickles', 'Seaweed and fish from our markets', 'Mix traditional and modern', 'Gastronomic route through the Ricote Valley', 'Cooking tricks and myths', 'Creative breads with sourdough', 'Fusion cuisine with local products', 'Marine offal', 'The pleasure of chocolate' and 'Sweet and salty focaccia'.

These workshops are free and are aimed at all audiences. All information can be found on the website of the Tourism Qualification Centerwhere registrations can now be made.

Gastronomic wealth



This cycle aims to raise awareness among the local population of the gastronomic wealth of the Region of Murcia, as well as to facilitate the learning of their own techniques and preparations, with local products and with the help of some of the most renowned professionals in the Community. who will teach different recipes in an easy, simple and participatory way, and who will reveal their gastronomic tricks.

The initiative is part of the Plan to Promote Gastronomic Tourism of the Community, which includes a series of actions to raise awareness and disseminate the differential values ​​of Murcian gastronomy and the 1,001 flavors to foster a feeling of pride and belonging, while at the same time value to a greater extent the efforts of farmers, ranchers and fishermen, as well as people who work in the agri-food industries and the hospitality sector.