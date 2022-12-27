Of Health editorial

The Italian Medicines Agency has approved the reimbursement of immunotherapy for patients with certain colorectal, stomach, gastro-esophageal junction and esophagus cancers

Immuno-oncology changes clinical practice in the treatment of gastrointestinal cancers, i.e neoplasms affecting the colon, stomach, pancreas, biliary tract diagnosed, as a whole, to 78,000 Italians each year. The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has in fact recently approved the reimbursement of nivolumabimmunotherapy drug, in combination with the chemotherapy as first-line treatment in adenocarcinoma of the stomach, gastro-esophageal junction and esophagus. the green light has also arrived for the reimbursement of the dual immunotherapy, nivolumab plus ipilimumabin metastatic colorectal cancer with specific features after chemotherapy.

Incorrect lifestyles Gastrointestinal tumors are frequent neoplasms in Western countries, in particular colorectal cancerwhich is registered every year in Italy almost 44 thousand new cases – He says Ferdinand DeVita, director of the Precision Medicine Department and professor of Medical Oncology at the Luigi Vanvitelli University of Naples —. inferior the incidence of stomach and oesophageal cancer, for which it is estimated, respectively, 14,500 and 2,400 new diagnoses each year in our country. The 5-year survival is also different, equal to 65% in the colorectal, 32% in the stomach and only 22% in women and 13% in men in the esophagus. These differences are also attributable to the availability in Italy of effective screening programs for colorectal cancer, which allow for the identification and removal of adenomatous polyps, which constitute the most common preneoplastic lesion before their transformation. Incorrect lifestyles are the main risk factors: play a central role in the development of colorectal and stomach cancers excessive consumption of red meats, cured meats, refined flours and sugars, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, smoking habits and alcohol abuse. Obesity and gastroesophageal reflux disease are the predominant risk factors for adenocarcinoma of the esophagus, which has become the most frequent neoplastic form affecting the esophagus in Western countries. Instead alcohol abuse and cigarette smoking and the consumption of very hot drinks and foods are closely related to the scaly shape.

Stomach, gastroesophageal junction and esophagus Gastric adenocarcinoma it represents 95% of cases of stomach cancer and unfortunately only 7% identified in the initial phase – he explains Stefano Cascinu, director of the Oncology Department IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and professor of Medical Oncology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University —. Advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal (stomach, gastro-esophageal junction, and esophagus) adenocarcinomas receive the same systemic treatment with chemotherapy and for more than 20 years there has been no progress and the benefits have been limited, especially in the HER2 negative forms (the Aifa green light concerns, specifically, HER2 negative and PD-L1 patients with a combined positive score, CPS, greater than or equal to 5). Today, thanks to Aifa's approval, we can finally offer patients an effective optionconsisting of immunotherapy with nivolumab in combination with chemotherapy which, as shown in the CheckMate -649 study, can significantly improve both overall and progression-free survival. Data from the pivotal trial indicate that median overall survival with immuno-chemotherapy has reached 14.4 months compared to 11.1 months with chemotherapy alone. In addition, 13% of patients treated with the immunotherapy-based regimen achieved the complete answeri.e. the radiological disappearance of all signs of the disease. A very important result in which we expect to see the benefits of immunotherapy also in the long term. Added to these benefits a good quality of life – adds Cascinu -. Approximately 60% of the total patients who are candidates for the new therapy have advanced disease, a truly significant percentage.

Improving the quality of life Taking care of people with stomach cancer, particularly in the advanced stage of the disease, requires a multidisciplinary approachwhich can also improve the quality of life – he comments Claudia Santangelopresident of Living without a stomach (si pu) -. Gastrectomy, the operation to remove the stomach, determines an alteration in eating habits and can cause significant weight loss. You learn to eat with new rhythms, to cope with the lack of elements such as vitamin B12, iron, folin and glycemic swings. It is essential that dietary plans are offered to the patient by the multidisciplinary team. Furthermore, we have been waiting for new effective therapies at the forefront of metastatic disease for some time. This new treatment option represents a decisive step forward for patients.

Colorectal The combination of nivolumab plus ipilimumab was then approved for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer with mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR) or elevated microsatellite instability (MSI-H), after previous fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy. Approximately 5% of metastatic colorectal cancer cases have this feature, which for years seemed to reduce the likelihood of benefiting from traditional chemotherapy, but which now turns somewhat of an advantage, as select a subgroup of patients highly responsive to immunotherapy. It is an aggressive neoplasm with a poor prognosis – he clarifies Sara Longardi, acting director of Oncology 3 at the Veneto IRCCS Institute of Oncology in Padua —. Most patients ineligible for potentially curative surgery. The combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab is the first approved dual immunotherapy treatment option particularly in colorectal cancer already resistant to standard therapies. In the CheckMate -1422 study, dual immunotherapy demonstrated a significant improvement in objective response rate which reached 65%, with 13% complete answers, but, more importantly, it led to a 4-year survival in 70% of patients, when the expected, in a similar context of patients with pre-treated disease, not molecularly selected who have not received immunotherapy, by 25% in one year – concludes Lonardi -. No less important is the fact that the treatment is well tolerated and has led to an improvement in the patients' quality of life.