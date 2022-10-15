According to the World Health Organization, around 560 suspected cases of the very contagious diarrheal disease have also been registered. After the devastating 2010 earthquake, 9,300 people died from the infectious disease.

Etienne Lionesse holds an IV for her son who is being treated for cholera at the Gheskio Center Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Image: Reuters

Nfter the recent cholera outbreak in the Caribbean crisis-ridden state of Haiti, the health authorities reported almost three dozen deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday (local time) that 35 people have died from the infectious disease so far. In addition, 47 confirmed cases and 560 suspected cases were registered. Most of the infections and victims were in the prison in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Moral responsibility of the UN

Haiti is the poorest country on the American continent and has suffered from corruption, violence and natural disasters for years. Since the devastating earthquake in 2010 that killed more than 220,000 people, Haiti has been on the drip of development aid. Now the country is in danger of falling into complete chaos: gangs have been fighting brutally for control of the capital for more than a year. Thousands of people are starving. The situation is so serious that the interim government recently asked the UN for help through an international armed force.

A cholera epidemic broke out in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. According to estimates by experts, Nepalese UN peacekeepers brought the disease into the country at the time. Over 9300 people died from the infectious disease. It was only years later that the United Nations acknowledged its “moral responsibility” towards the victims.