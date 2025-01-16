Gastroesophageal reflux disease, GERD, peptic esophagitis, reflux esophagitis; chronic heartburn; or dyspepsia occurs when stomach juices or stomach contents rise into the esophagus due to the relaxation of the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) which is between the esophagus and the stomach.

Causes of gastroesophageal reflux disease

The lower esophageal sphincter does not close properly

When the muscular ring that forms the lower esophageal sphincter does not close well, the contents of the stomach can flow back into the esophagus, causing the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease. It can affect any age and may be worse at night.

The main risk factors for suffering from this disease are:

– Smoking.

– Alcoholism.

– Have a hiatus hernia.

– Lie down or go to bed within three hours after a meal.

– Pregnancy.

– Obesity.

– Scleroderma.

Symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease

Heartburn, burning, regurgitation and others

The main symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux are:

– Acidity.

– Burning.

– Chest pain.

– Feeling that the food does not go beyond the sternum.

– Nausea after eating.

– Regurgitation.

-Hiccup.

– Hoarseness or changes in voice

– Sore throat.

Additionally, some complications may be:

– Dental problems.

– Prolonged cough or hoarseness.

– Bleeding.

– Difficulty breathing.

– Loss of appetite and weight.

– Obstruction of the esophagus (stenosis).

– Barret’s esophagus. Change in the lining of the esophagus.

– Esophageal ulcer.

Diagnosis of gastroesophageal reflux disease

Gastroscopy, esophageal manometry, x-rays and pHmetry

The digestive specialist, in addition to the description of symptoms, will request diagnostic tests such as gastroscopy that allows lesions to be found in the esophagus. Esophageal manometry may also be done to see how the esophagus moves when the patient swallows liquids; x-rays and a 24-hour pH test. The latter allows us to know when reflux episodes occur, their duration and their possible associations.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment and medication

Lifestyle changes and proton pump inhibitors such as omeprazole

The first treatment regimen for gastroesophageal reflux disease is:

– Lose weight.

– Eat or have dinner a minimum of 3 hours before going to sleep or lying down.

– Avoid drugs such as aspirin, ibuprofen or naproxen.

– Take all medications with plenty of water.

– Take over-the-counter antacids after meals; although it must be considered that they can cause constipation or diarrhea.

At a pharmacological level, the specialist usually prescribes proton pump inhibitors, such as omeprazole; H2 antagonists to reduce the amount of acid that is released in the stomach.

In addition, surgical intervention may be considered if the case does not respond to other treatments.

The specialist will probably schedule a regular control and/or follow-up visit to check the evolution of the case.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease prevention

Avoid consuming foods that cause acidity and other precautions

It is recommended to avoid fried foods, spices, spicy foods, citrus fruits, tomatoes, menthols, chocolate, coffee and pepper. In addition, it is key to lose weight, not smoke and sleep lying down, not lying down. You must achieve an inclination of the trunk that allows the head to be above the stomach. You should also avoid going to bed before 3 hours after eating.