Burning, acidity in the mouth, heat And pain in the sternum are the symptoms most typical of the disorder commonly called heartburn, but that is technically gastroesophageal reflux. an increasingly widespread problem that is perceived above all upon waking, after meals And overnight (typically from midnight to 3 am) o in a lying position,or while leaning forward (e.g. while tying your shoes).

About 20% of Italian adults complains of at least one episode a week of this kind and around 9% live with a real reflux disease.