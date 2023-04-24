The operation is performed laparoscopically, it is not particularly complex and requires only one day of hospitalization

There are not only drugs to treat gastroesophageal reflux. Another therapeutic weapon available against this annoying disease is an advanced device, which must be surgically implanted. Thanks to it you can restore the correct anatomy of the esophagogastric jointthus avoiding the ascent along the esophagus of what is inside the stomach.

THE CAUSES OF GASTROESOPHAGEAL REFLUX — At the basis of gastroesophageal reflux there are two pathophysiological mechanisms. The first consists of ascent above the diaphragm of the lower esophageal sphincter. The second, a direct consequence of the first, is the modification of the angle of His, that is what is formed between the left side wall of the esophagus and the bottom of the stomach, which is essential for the correct functioning of the sphincter. Implantation of the new device has positive effects on both components. In most cases, the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux is based on a particular category of drugs, the proton pump inhibitors. "In certain selected patients, a valid alternative to this therapy is represented by surgery. The most consolidated techniques, of a minimally invasive type, are the fundoplication according to Nissen and the anti-reflux plastic according to Toupet. At the same time, a line of research has recently developed in the field of implantable devices with the aim of obtaining a standardization of the surgical procedure that would ensure optimization of the results and reduce side effects such as dysphagia, abdominal distension, difficulty in belching and vomit" explains the Professor David BonaHead of the General Surgery Operative Unit of the Irccs Galeazzi-Sant'Ambrogio Hospital in Milan, who together with his team performed the first implantation of the new device in Lombardy a few days ago.

TWO INTERVENTIONS IN ONE — The new technique allows you to limit gastroesophageal reflux because it allows you to reconstruct, using sutures in non-absorbable material, the angle of His between the esophagus and the stomach. Thus, one of the two mechanisms that help prevent the gastric contents from rising again is reconstituted. Furthermore, the fundus of the stomach is strengthened by creating, on the anterior wall of this organ, a pocket to insert the device, which has a spherical shape and is made of biocompatible silicone. The goal of inserting this device is to keep the gastroesophageal junction within the abdomen, thus blocking the esophageal sphincter from rising above the diaphragm while breathing. “This innovative technique therefore reconstitutes the physiological mechanisms of the esophagogastric junction, stopping the reflux of acidic material into the esophagus,” says Professor Bona.

ONLY ONE CONTRAINDICATION — The duration of the operation to limit gastroesophageal reflux with the insertion of the new device does not exceed one hour. "After inflating the belly with carbon dioxide and running five small incisions on the abdomen in which to insert the surgical instruments, first the angle of His is reconstructed, then the device is positioned" continues Professor Bona. After the operation there is no need to apply drainage and discharge is scheduled for the next day. Once at home, the person can immediately resume normal daily activities. All individuals with gastroesophageal reflux, even those with small sliding hiatus hernias.